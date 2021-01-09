PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.70 Million

Analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to report sales of $48.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.60 million to $55.25 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $77.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $169.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.00 million to $175.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $219.44 million, with estimates ranging from $202.10 million to $243.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PlayAGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PlayAGS stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,911. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $233.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

