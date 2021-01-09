Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $48.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Plug Power traded as high as $46.67 and last traded at $43.67, with a volume of 859103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

In other news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 697,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $12,888,750.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,586,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $7,611,511.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,410.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,302,196 shares of company stock worth $77,143,079 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,879,000 after buying an additional 7,629,118 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Plug Power by 7,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after buying an additional 2,153,345 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Plug Power by 4,712.5% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,768,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after buying an additional 1,732,216 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 3,217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after buying an additional 1,631,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after buying an additional 1,472,512 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

