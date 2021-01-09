Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Insider Sells $378,408.63 in Stock

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63.

PS opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.37 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 392.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

