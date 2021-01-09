POA Network (POA) Price Up 4.1% This Week

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. One POA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Binance and Bibox. Over the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. POA Network has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Network Coin Trading

POA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bibox, Bancor Network and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

