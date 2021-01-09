PopularCoin Trading Up 1,487.5% Over Last 7 Days (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 895.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 1,487.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $4.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.35 or 0.00447737 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,918.46 or 0.99923070 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00016387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 123.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,139,061,731 coins. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

