Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Porsche Automobil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

POAHY opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.