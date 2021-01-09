Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on POWI. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,163,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,357.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,509. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

