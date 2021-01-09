PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.07 and last traded at $37.46. 703,745 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 380,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

A number of research firms have commented on PRAA. ValuEngine lowered shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.44.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,073 shares of company stock worth $311,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in PRA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

About PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

