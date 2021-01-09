PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$12.50

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

PSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.20.

PSK opened at C$10.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$16.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.21.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$43.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

