Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APTS shares. BidaskClub cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

APTS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 259,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,591. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $373.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. Research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 63,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

