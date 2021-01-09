Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.14. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $73.59.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 87.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 48.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. It offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.