Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PFC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $25.50 target price (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.38.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Shares of PFC opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $917.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.48. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.87 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $273,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,766.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $329,011.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $534,990 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $860,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.