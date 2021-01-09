Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives $79.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.50.

PBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 13,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,589,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

