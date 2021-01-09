Primas Price Hits $0.0125 on Top Exchanges (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Primas has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Primas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Primas has a market cap of $659,797.86 and approximately $1.93 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.13 or 0.00442133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 124.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primas’ official website is primas.io. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Primas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

