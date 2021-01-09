Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at TD Securities

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Primo Water from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Primo Water currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.29.

PRMW stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. 4,260,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,445. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.22 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Primo Water by 646.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

