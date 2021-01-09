Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Evercore ISI currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00.

PFG has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.86. 978,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,711. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.62). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,057,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,998,000 after acquiring an additional 794,588 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 514,528 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 936.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 475,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after acquiring an additional 429,284 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 331.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after acquiring an additional 370,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

