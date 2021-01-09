Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) shot up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.27. 4,335,615 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 2,944,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Professional Diversity Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 126.02% and a negative return on equity of 213.18%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.54% of Professional Diversity Network at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

