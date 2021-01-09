ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.92

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $1.06. ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 119,322 shares changing hands.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their target price on ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) from C$1.10 to C$1.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.36.

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) news, Senior Officer David Croucher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$28,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$178,600. Also, Director Alvaro Pombo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total value of C$91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054,053 shares in the company, valued at C$3,689,188.23. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $210,200.

About ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM)

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

