PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner Sells 9,450 Shares

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $468,436.50.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,783,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,096,000 after acquiring an additional 123,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PROS by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,946,000 after buying an additional 348,711 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PROS by 21.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,281,000 after buying an additional 426,765 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in PROS by 1.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,383,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,194,000 after buying an additional 21,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in PROS by 23.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,030,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,787,000 after buying an additional 193,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

