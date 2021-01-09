PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Sells $201,519.36 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $201,519.36.

PRO opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.54.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,281,000 after buying an additional 426,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,946,000 after acquiring an additional 348,711 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 23.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,030,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,787,000 after acquiring an additional 193,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PROS by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,783,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,096,000 after purchasing an additional 123,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP increased its stake in shares of PROS by 36.6% during the third quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 319,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 85,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

