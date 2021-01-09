ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) Trading Down 0.3%

ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV)’s stock price were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.29 and last traded at $47.36. Approximately 248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.51.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

