ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Trading 0.2% Higher

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.46 and last traded at $16.38. 1,623,339 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,029,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 148.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,602,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after buying an additional 956,322 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 37,862 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 250,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TBF)

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

