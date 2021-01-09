ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, January 21st

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, January 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, January 6th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $190.28 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $190.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

