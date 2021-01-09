ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 21st

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, January 21st. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of SKF opened at $7.50 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Financials stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.90% of ProShares UltraShort Financials as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares UltraShort Financials

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

