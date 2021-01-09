Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Raised to $77.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $293.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.74 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

