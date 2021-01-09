Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Up 13%

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)’s share price shot up 13% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $183.45 and last traded at $183.11. 629,530 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 410,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRLB. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.03 and its 200 day moving average is $135.83.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,678,000 after acquiring an additional 877,629 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,566,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,553,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,404,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,767,000 after acquiring an additional 99,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares in the last quarter.

Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

