Prudential Financial, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $9.88 Per Share (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prudential Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.88 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $80.70 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,235,000 after acquiring an additional 659,696 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 237,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

