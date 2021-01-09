PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Trading Down 0.8%

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) dropped 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Separately, HSBC cut PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY)

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, cosmetic products, tea based beverages, and fruit juices, as well as leases office space. It offers its products under the Pepsodent, Lux, Lifebuoy, Dove, Sunsilk, Clear, Rexona, Vaseline, Rinso, Molto, Sunlight, Wall's, Royco, Bango, and other brands.

