PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Sells $19,708.92 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $19,708.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christine Marie Utter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, Christine Marie Utter sold 31,758 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $1,907,385.48.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $67.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.08. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

