PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Insider Eric Pauwels Sells 1,067 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) insider Eric Pauwels sold 1,067 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $66,548.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,231.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Pauwels also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Eric Pauwels sold 6,194 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $349,961.00.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $67.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.08. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,459,000 after buying an additional 73,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,754,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.