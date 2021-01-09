PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $67.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PTCT. Raymond James upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered PTC Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PTC Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.08. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $2,683,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,521.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $256,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,412.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 784,870 shares of company stock worth $47,603,183 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

