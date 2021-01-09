Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Mizuho

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.92.

NYSE PEG traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.31. 2,925,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

