PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

PUBM stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.31. 894,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,858. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $38.70.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 130,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,614,680.00. Also, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $19,504,820.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

