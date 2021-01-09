PumaPay (PMA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $110,538.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last week, PumaPay has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $110,538.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinBene, Upbit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00039353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.05 or 0.00282785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00029236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,162.95 or 0.02833737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,826,422,231 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io.

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinall, CoinExchange, Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

