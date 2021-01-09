PyroGenesis Canada (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.14

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYRNF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.14 and traded as low as $2.79. PyroGenesis Canada shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 11,965 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14.

About PyroGenesis Canada (OTCMKTS:PYRNF)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; plasma fired steam generator, which directly generates steam suitable for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) for the oil and gas industry; and custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields.

