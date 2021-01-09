Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $92.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.58. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 48.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

