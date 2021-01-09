Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. Boosted by William Blair (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). William Blair also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01).

CALA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $194.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,942,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $574,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 41.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 120,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

