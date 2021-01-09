Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

NYSE:SNV opened at $36.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $491.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 51.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 14,263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 34.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 125.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 550.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 57,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

