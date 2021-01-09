Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.