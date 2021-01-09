Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of RPM International in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for RPM International’s FY2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

RPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. RPM International has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares in the company, valued at $102,118,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in RPM International by 3.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 365,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of RPM International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RPM International by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RPM International by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

