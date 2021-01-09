Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for MercadoLibre, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MercadoLibre in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $1,560.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.96) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,335.35.

MELI opened at $1,719.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $1,735.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,597.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,249.59. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,743.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 780.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

