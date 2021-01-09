Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Precision Drilling in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($2.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.20). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.33) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.86 million, a P/E ratio of -152.06 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 86.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 19.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 16.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 315,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

