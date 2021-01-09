Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Vroom, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – William Blair raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Vroom in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRM. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $40.74 on Friday. Vroom has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom by 229.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,452,000 after buying an additional 3,528,678 shares in the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter worth $95,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter worth $85,999,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 116.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter worth $52,816,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

