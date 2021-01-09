Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Reduced by Analyst

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.19.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $37.43.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,115,000 after buying an additional 13,561,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,677,000 after buying an additional 6,490,181 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,750,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,164,000 after buying an additional 386,100 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,658,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,908,000 after buying an additional 789,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,521,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,128,000 after buying an additional 178,172 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

