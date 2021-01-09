QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QNTQF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $5.09.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.