Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) CEO George Laverne Wilson Sells 22,200 Shares

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $556,776.00.

George Laverne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

On Thursday, December 10th, George Laverne Wilson sold 10,719 shares of Quanex Building Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $235,925.19.

On Tuesday, November 10th, George Laverne Wilson sold 17,600 shares of Quanex Building Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $356,048.00.

Shares of NX stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,708,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,943,000 after buying an additional 165,842 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 64.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,074,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after buying an additional 419,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 50,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 97.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 257,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NX shares. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.