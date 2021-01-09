Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Receives $14.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,395.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $356,048.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,778 shares of company stock worth $5,023,404. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 33.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NX traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 330,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $833.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.61. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

