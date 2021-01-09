Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NX. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quanex Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $833.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 10,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $235,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,314.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 241,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,023,404 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

