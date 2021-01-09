Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.56 Million

Analysts expect that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will post $20.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.97 million. Quanterix posted sales of $15.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $85.18 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $94.71 million, with estimates ranging from $87.98 million to $104.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $88,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $82,333.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,141 shares of company stock worth $1,260,147. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Quanterix by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTRX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.74. 191,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,190. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.59.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

