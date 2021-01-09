Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $10.82 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $10.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

NYSE:DGX opened at $122.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.44. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $131.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $4,235,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,017 shares of company stock valued at $51,839,654. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,849,000 after purchasing an additional 984,331 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,281,000 after purchasing an additional 808,106 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 362.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 355,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,484,000 after purchasing an additional 278,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,075,000 after purchasing an additional 260,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

